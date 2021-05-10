Kurnool : SEB seizes 58 NDP liquor bottles, 8 held

Kurnool : Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police seized a large number of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) bottles during vehicle checks conducted on Sunday at Panchalingala border check post.

Circle Inspector N Lakshmi Durgaiah said that 58 liquor bottles of various brands have been seized that was being transported illegally.

With regard to illegal transportation, 8 persons have been arrested, seized 6 vehicles and filed six cases.

The seized liquor bottles, vehicles and the arrested persons were all handed over to Kurnool Taluka Urban Police Station (UPS) for initiating further action, stated Lakshmi Durgaiah.

He made an appeal to the people not to carry the liquor into Andhra Pradesh from Telangana and face jail term. He also urged the people to keep informed the police about the illegal transportation of restricted products. He assured to keep the details of the informer under secret.