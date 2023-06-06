Kurnool: Several villages in Kowthalam reeling under water crisis

Kowthalam (Kurnool): Several villages in Kowthalam mandal are reeling under acute drinking water shortage. Protesting the indifferent attitude of officials in addressing the issue, the villagers came on to the roads and staged road blockades demanding the officials to supply drinking water.

According to a resident of Madire in Podalakunta panchayat in Kowthalam mandal, they are facing acute drinking water shortage and the only one borewell in the entire village was unable to meet their water needs. The residents said they have to wait for lengthy hours to fetch a pot of water. On some occasions, “We have to wait until late night from morning” said a resident. He said we are getting only four pots of water in half an hour. The officials, though aware of the problem, are least bothered to address it. He further said that several residents do not get safe drinking water when the power goes off.

The drinking water problem is very common during every summer season. The government officials say that they have taken every step ensuring none of the residents’ face drinking water problem. These tall claims are confined to only papers, lamented a resident. He urged the officials concerned to respond to the issue and see the drinking water problem is resolved.

Three days ago, hundreds of women staged a protest in front of Kowthalam gram panchayat with empty pots. They took to road blockade with the demand to quench their thirst. The residents alleged that the problem was very common during every summer season. None of the government officials nor the political leaders are bothered to address the issue. A source has stated that heated arguments took place between sarpanch Paul Dinakar and the villagers on this issue several times also.