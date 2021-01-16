Kurnool: Shun myths on Covid vaccine, Collector Veera Pandiyan tells people

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan has said that 35,470 healthcare workers will be administered vaccine at 27 session centres set up across the district for four days a week in the first phase. Accompanied by the MLAs of Panyam, Kodumur, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and Dr J Sudhakar respectively, the collector started the inoculation drive at the old gynec ward in Kurnool government general hospital on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Veera Pandiyan said that the district has received 40,500 doses of vaccine and it would be administered to those persons that have received SMS after registering through CoWIN app.

He added the vaccine would not be given to the persons below the age of 18 and pregnant and lactating women also. In the second phase, around 47,037 people that include the staff of police, revenue, municipality and panchayat raj departments, would be given vaccine and in the third phase, 1,531 persons above the age of 50 and suffering with comorbidities would be vaccinated.

The collector said that plans are being made to vaccinate 5,57,080 common people in the days to come and for that 15,000 doctors have been imparted training. UPS and inverters have been set up at all healthcare centres to overcome the power fluctuation and outages. "Please do not have any suspicions. If there are any side effects, we have readied everything to give the necessary treatment. Take the vaccine boldly," said Veera Pandian.

The collector after addressing media persons also visited an urban healthcare centre in Rojas tree and inspected the vaccination process.

Dr Hema Malinili, the chief surgeon and Resident Medical Officer was given the first vaccine followed by Dr Syam Sunder and Dr Saritha in GGH, Kurnool. Vaccine officer and staff nurse Sarala Kumar administered the shot. Similarly, Nandyal Sub Collector Kalpana Kumari accompanied by Nandyal MP Pocha Bhramananda Reddy participated at the launching of first phase of vaccine at Nandyal government general hospital.

Superintendent of Police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Corporation Commissioner D K Balaji, Joint Collector Ramsunder Reddy, trainee Assistant Collector Nidhi Meena, Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy and Principal of Kurnool Medical College Dr Jikki also participated.

Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari inaugurating the vaccine centre at Nandyal Government General Hospital on Saturday



