Kurnool: Six-day Ugadi Mahotsavams begin on grand note

Kurnool: Six-day Ugadi Mahotsavams started on a grand note at Srisailam temple on Wednesday.

Early in the morning, the Utsava programme was started in the temple premises according to the Agama Sastra. Later, as part of the Utsavams, the trustee's board president, executive officer, Stanacharyulu, Archaka swamis, Veda pundits and officials have entered Swamivari Yagasala in a traditional manner.

Immediately on entering the Yagasala, the Veda pundits performed Parayanam and Vedaswasthi. Wishing the wellbeing of the human kind, they recited Utsava Sankalpam.

The Sankalpam was recited to bless the nation with peace and prosperity, abundance of timely rains, good yields in agriculture production and good health for people.

Later, Ganapathi puja and Punyahavachanam were performed. Subsequently, Chandeeshwara puja, Kankanapuja, Kankana Dharana and Rudrakalasa Stapana were also performed.

There were also special prayers held at Ammavari temple which include special Kumkumarchana.

On the first day of the festival, Ankurarpanam was conducted in the evening. As part of Ankurarpanam, soil would be collected from a sacred place and it would be brought to Yagasala. The collected soil would be put in nine pots along with nine pulses and make them sprout. Later they will make the pulses sprout by sprinkling water every day.

On Wednesday evening, Brungi Vahana Seva was organised to the presiding deities. At the Brungi Vahana Seva, the Utsava moorthis are seated in the Vahanam at Alankara Mandapam. Subsequently, Gramotsavam was organised.

The darshan of Swami and Ammavaru seated on the Brungi Vahanam is stated to be very auspicious. Devotees believe that it would cleanse their sins.