Kurnool SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli instructed to Follow lockdown norms strictly

Kurnool: Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkerappa Kaginelli on Monday conducted a surprise check after visiting the border check post at Panchalingala Toll Plaza. He instructed the police personnel on duty to strictly follow and implement the lockdown norms.

He said the people entering Andhra Pradesh should be sent to 14 quarantine centre. He asked the officials to thoroughly check the vehicles carrying goods, containers and ambulances. The vehicles (PDS commodities of AP state civil supplies transport vehicles) should not be stopped at the check posts. The SP also inspected the spraying of disinfectants to the vehicles entering the state.