Kurnool: Sportspersons exhorted to take inspiration from Major Dhyan Chand

Kurnool: Municipal Corporation Commissioner D K Balaji has described Padma Bhushan awardee Major Dhyan Chand as an outstanding player. Participating as chief guest in a programme held on the occasion of National Sports Day at the Outdoor Stadium on Saturday, he remembered the services of Major Dhyan Chand to the hockey field and called upon the athletes to take inspiration from him.

Balaji said that Dhyan Chand was one of the outstanding players, who made 500 goals in hockey game and created a record in the world. "Though I am not a sports person, but I am much attracted to Dhyan Chand, which gives me immense pleasure," said the Commissioner.

He advised the athletes to take inspiration from Dhyan Chand's sportsmanship and exhibit their talent that should draw a round of applause from the spectators. He stated celebrating National Sports Day on the name of Dhyan Chand was really a good tribute to him and wished all the athletes to play the game with determination.

Olympic association secretary B Ramanjaneyulu urged the government to release the financial assistance to athletes.

Earlier, the government has sanctioned funds to sports persons but due to negligence of sports authorities the funds were returned to the government, he pointed out and added the financial assistance would be a great help to the athletes.

Earlier, the Commissioner accompanied with the leaders of sports organisation garlanded the portrait of Major Dhyan Chand and paid rich floral tributes. Sports Authority In-charge Devendar, Association leaders M A Rawoof, D Sudheer, Pandu Ranga Reddy, Surender, Shaik Sha Vali and Nagarathnamaith were present.