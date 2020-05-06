Kurnool: Stranded labourers head back to homes

Kurnool: At last, the migrant labourers belonging to various states across the nation were finally given a nod to go to their hometown.



On Wednesday, around 769 migrants of Bihar and Jharkhand were sent through Shramik rail from Kurnool railway station. District collector G Veera Pandiyan, SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, joint collector Patanshetty Ravi Subash and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Venkata Subbaiah gave a warm send off to the migrant labour.

The collector, speaking to media personnel, said that around 7,476 migrant labourers from various places of northern part of the country are working in Kurnool and are engaged by Ramco Cement, Jayaraj Ispat, JSW and Jaya Jyothi cement companies.

Due to lockdown, almost all the labourers were stranded at Kurnool, said the collector.

Of the total migrants, initially 769 workers are being sent to their hometown.

Arrangements are afoot for the remaining workers. The 769 labourers were shifted through special RTC buses to Kurnool railway station. Food, water bottles and sanitizers were served to all the migrants, informed the collector. Even the Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli also visited Ramco cement factory at Kolimigundla and interacted with the stranded migrants.

He assured them that they would also be given permission to go to their native place very soon. Prior to sending them to their native places, they need to undergo medical examination for corona virus. "They need to undergo testing and only then they would be allowed to board the train. However, there is no need for panic, added the SP.