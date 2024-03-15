Kurnool student falls to death at Bengaluru Gitam campus

Kurnool: An unfortunate incident at Gitam University, Bengaluru, has led to the loss of a young life, prompting an FIR against university officials for alleged negligence. Dasari Brahma Sai Reddy (18) first-year BTech student, fell to his death from sixth floor of the college hostel building on Tuesday night. Hailing from Kurnool, Reddy’s demise has sparked an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Student’s father Dasari Venkatasiva Reddy filed FIR against Vice-Chancellor, president and five others associated with Gitam University. In the FIR, he alleged that negligence on the part of the college management regarding safety measures within the hostel premises led to his son’s untimely death.

It was reported that at the time of the incident, sixth floor of the hostel building, from which Sai Reddy fell, was still under construction. The FIR stated that terrace barriers were not in place, and security personnel were conspicuously absent from the floor to deter unauthorised access.

Sai Reddy’s fatal fall occurred around 7 pm on Tuesday evening, shortly after dinner. Despite immediate medical attention and transportation to a private hospital in Doddaballapur, he succumbed to his injuries.

After the incident, authorities initiated legal proceedings under IPC section 304, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.