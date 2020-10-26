Kurnool: Tension prevails at Devaragattu after section 144 imposed against stick fight

With the arrival of Dussehra, many people focus on the stick fight in Devaragattu of Kurnool district every year. People greet each other with sticks during this battle-like festival and participate in the stickfight regardless of injuries. There were also incidents of people being seriously injured and losing their lives in this sport. However, every year on the occasion of Dussehra, the people of the area organize these festivals. However, in the wake of this year's coronavirus, stick fights were banned by district officials. Kurnool District Collector Veerapadiyan has issued directions to cancel the festival amid Corona to this extent.

Officials said the people's poojas would be held as usual. People are advised to celebrate the festival at home and issued warnings that stern action would be taken against violators of the rules. Also, restrictions were imposed on traffic to Devaragattu and imposed section 144. The Locals, however, are angry over the authorities' decision, which created a tense atmosphere in the villages around Devaragattu. It has become interesting now whether the stick fight be held tonight in the wake of restrictions.

Meanwhile, in order to secure the ceremonial idols, the people of many villages split into two groups and beat each other with sticks. Ironically, the people who participate in the stick fight doesn't care about the problem of getting hit with sticks. No matter how many lives are lost, it does not matter at all. As a result, many people die at the time of festival each year.