Kurnool: TNSF calls for statewide bandh of edn institutions tomorrow

Kurnool: Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) Kurnool parliament segment general secretary Boggula Praveen said that protesting against the anti-student policies being implemented by the YSRC government, they have called for one-day educational institutions statewide bandh on July 25. Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Praveen alleged that the private and corporate schools and colleges were collecting hefty fees from the students violating the government norms.

The government should fix a fee structure and strictly pass guidelines to the private and corporate educational institutions to follow. If any of the school or college violate the guidelines, he said then the government should cancel the registration of institution. Several institutions are running without possessing the government registration certificate and such schools need to be taken into task. He urged the government to continue the best available schools scheme for the benefit of students and demanded release of Vidya and Vasathi Deevana funds.

Praveen said that there was a great need to renovate the welfare hostels and enhance the cosmetic charges. Several welfare hostels are being run on rental buildings. He said the government should construct permanent hostel buildings and see that the Amma Vodi is given to all. Several colleges without having valid registration from the government are imparting courses in hotel management and collecting fees in lakhs, such colleges need to be taken to task. The general secretary demanded to immediately fill up all vacant teacher posts in educational institutions.

Demanding the government to suspend Government Order (GO) No 77, Praveen urged to facilitate fee reimbursement to every student. He also urged the government to announce mega DSC notification and take steps for filling up of lecturers and assistant professor posts in colleges.