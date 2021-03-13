Kurnool: Two die, 15 injured as chariot touches live wires

Kurnool: Two persons were electrocuted and 15 others suffered injuries during Rathotsavam held at Ranganatha Swamy temple at Arikera village of Alur mandal on Friday night. The injured were all rushed to Adoni government general hospital. The deceased were identified as Lakshmanna, 35, and Shiva, 30, both resident of Arikera village.

The Rathotsavam of Ranganatha Swamy is conducted the next day of Sivaratri. Devotees from Arikera, Arikera Thanda, Billehal and other surrounding villages would participate in large numbers in the religious event.

Officials concerned reportedly informed Transco officials about the procession of the chariot. On Friday evening, during the procession the chariot came in contact with live wires resulting in death of two persons and burn injuries to 15.

The Alur police registered a case and taken up Investigation.

Labour minister Gummanur Jayaram, on learning of the incident, rushed to Arikera and enquired about the mishap. He reportedly expressed his ire at power department officials for not taking precautionary measures despite prior information.

He also spoke to the families of the deceased and promised all help from the government. The minister told the hospital authorities to ensure quality treatment to the injured.