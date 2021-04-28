Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: Villagers in grip of viral fever, diarrhoea

Officials enquiring the villagers about the symptoms at Nehru Nagar in Nandikotkur constituencyon Tuesday
x

Officials enquiring the villagers about the symptoms at Nehru Nagar in Nandikotkur constituencyon Tuesday

Highlights

Panic gripped the villagers of Nehru Nagar in Nandikotkur constituency as many people falling prey to coronavirus. According to information, for some time, the villagers are suffering from severe fever, loose motions and vomiting.

Kurnool: Panic gripped the villagers of Nehru Nagar in Nandikotkur constituency as many people falling prey to coronavirus. According to information, for some time, the villagers are suffering from severe fever, loose motions and vomiting. Though the villagers are suffering from the illness, neither the doctors nor ANMs visited their houses to take a note of their health conditions.

On Monday, one Suvarnamma breathed her last while fighting against coronavirus. Several others are suffering from loose motions and vomiting. And some others tested positive for virus. Despite the issue taken to the notice of medical department, no one is cared to address the issue.

After repeated requests, the authorities of medical department have sent one 108 ambulance to the village for shifting corona infected patients to Covid care centre in Kurnool. Though the ambulance arrived at the village, neither the doctor, Asha worker, ANM or police did not even help the patients up to the ambulance, a villager alleged on condition of anonymity. The villagers urged the district medical and health department officials to save the villagers from falling prey to illness. They even urged the district collector to order the medical department to regularly visit every house in the village to check the temperatures.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X