Kurnool: Villagers in grip of viral fever, diarrhoea

Kurnool: Panic gripped the villagers of Nehru Nagar in Nandikotkur constituency as many people falling prey to coronavirus. According to information, for some time, the villagers are suffering from severe fever, loose motions and vomiting. Though the villagers are suffering from the illness, neither the doctors nor ANMs visited their houses to take a note of their health conditions.

On Monday, one Suvarnamma breathed her last while fighting against coronavirus. Several others are suffering from loose motions and vomiting. And some others tested positive for virus. Despite the issue taken to the notice of medical department, no one is cared to address the issue.

After repeated requests, the authorities of medical department have sent one 108 ambulance to the village for shifting corona infected patients to Covid care centre in Kurnool. Though the ambulance arrived at the village, neither the doctor, Asha worker, ANM or police did not even help the patients up to the ambulance, a villager alleged on condition of anonymity. The villagers urged the district medical and health department officials to save the villagers from falling prey to illness. They even urged the district collector to order the medical department to regularly visit every house in the village to check the temperatures.