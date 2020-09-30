Kurnool: Wife hires killers to murder hubby

Kurnool: A woman got her husband killed by hired killer at Chinna Gummadapuram village under Kothapalli police statin limits in the district on Monday. The victim was identified as Gangaiah, 35, of Shivapuram village. The contract was agreed for Rs.3.50 lakh and one lakh was given in advance.



According to Atmakur CI B R Krishnaiah, the Gangaiah married Durgamma of Chinna Gummadapuram 18 years ago and have two children. The wife had been pressuring Gangaiah to leave the joint family so that she and children can have some freedom.

This led to frequent arguments between the couple. Miffed over her husbands refusal to come out of joint family, she occasionally went to her maternal home at Chinna Gummadaopuram but returned intervention of elders. A week ago, she demanded her husband to get his share of property or she would desert him. Accordingly, she left Gangaiah and went to her parents.

Gangaiah went to his in-laws village on September 28 asked them to send his wife with him. An altercation took place there when his in-laws said to have warned him to see his end. On the evening of the same day, three members of hired killers' gang, took Gangaiah out from his in-laws house on the pretext of talking over the issue. They hacked him to death and left the body in the deep Nallamalla forest.

As Gangaiah did not return home, his brother Ganga Mahesh went to his siter-in-laws village and enquired about him. Her parents threatened to kill him too like his brother. On the the information given by them, Ganga Mahesh found the spot where his brothers body was thrown. He immediately informed Kothapalli police station, said Krishnaiah.

Police shifted the body to Atmakur government general hospital for post-mortem. A case under Section 302 IPC was registered against Durgamma and three others. Accused are yet to be arrested, he said.

He further said that the hired killers had acted upon the direction of a political leader. The facts would come to light after thorough investigation, Krishnaiah added.