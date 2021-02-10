Kurnool: Woman candidate stages protest with petrol

Kurnool: Tense situation prevailed at Yagantipalli polling station in Banaganapalle constituency as an independent sarpanch aspirant, Bandi Vijayalakshmi, staged a protest with petrol bottle in hand over withdrawal of her nomination with forged signature by unidentified persons. Polling will be held for the gram panchayat in the second phase.

According to information, Bandi Vijayalakshmi of Yagantipalli village filed nomination for sarpanch post as an independent candidate. On February 8, Monday, she went to the polling station to collect certificate of symbol allotted to her.

But to her astonishment, her nomination was withdrawn. Vehemently denying she withdrew her candidature, she demanded the officials show her withdrawal form. When they showed the form with her signature, she said the signature was forged.

Upset by the development Vijayalakshmi immediately staged a protest on Monday evening at the polling station. Again on Tuesday, she resumed her protest with petrol bottle in hand demanding reinstatement of her candidature. On 'withdrawal' of only independent candidate from the contest, authorities on Monday declared the remaining candidate as unanimous winner.

On Tuesday, some other women from the village also reached the spot in support of Vijayalakshmi and participated at the protest triggering tense situation in the area.

As the situation deteriorated, Banaganapalle police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitating women. During the process a heated argument took place between the police and the villagers. However, after a great effort, police were able to placate the agitators.