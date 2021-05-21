Kurnool: Woman seeks financial aid for husband's treatment

Kurnool: An unfortunate woman is pleading the government to come to her aid to save the life of her husband. She is also urging the donors to come forward and lend a helping hand. According to information, one K Veerabhadra Achari, a resident of Mucchu Geri in Yemmignaur constituency, is working as a headmaster at the Municipal High School. Some time back, he was infected by the coronavirus and was admitted to Ayushman hospital for treatment.

After treating for 15 days in the hospital, he was discharged. Unfortunately, he was again infected by the black fungus. Now, the family members are pleading with the government and the sponsors for help from this problem.

K Pushpa Latha, the wife of K Veerabhadra Achari told The Hans India that her husband was infected by the black fungus. Recently, he was treated for coronavirus at Ayushman hospital. During his 15 days stay in the hospital, Rs 6 lakh have been paid towards medical and other expenses. The amount was borrowed from the near and dear ones assuring to pay after he is recovered.

But, two days after discharge, he was again infected by the black fungus. The ENT doctors said that he needs to be administered 21 injections and each vial costs Rs 30,000. Pushpa Latha said they are financially weak and would not afford such a huge amount to get treatment.

She appealed to the government to save her husband. She also urged the teachers, sponsors and donors to come forward and lend a helping hand to overcome the dire situation. She urged the sponsors, donors and others to send donations to 8500135908.