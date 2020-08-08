Kurnool: Woman stages dharna in front of husband's house, seeks justice

Kurnool: Seeking justice from her cheated husband, a woman staged a sit-in dharna in front of his residence at Nandavaram on Friday. According to information, one Anusha from Hyderabad befriended Rakesh of Nandavaram through Facebook. The friendship literally led to an affair and both had married three months ago.



Since their marriage, the couple Rakesh and Anusha, spent their marital life in Hyderabad. After three months, Rakesh came to his native and was staying in Nandavaram. Despite Anusha calling several times, Rakesh did not respond to her calls. Sensing something fishy, Anusha came to Nandavaram and enquired about Rakesh.

Rakesh on learning about her arrival at Nandavaram locked his house and fled the scene. However, Anusha taking the help of women groups, has staged a sit-in protest in front of Rakesh's residence seeking justice. The Nandavaram police, on learning about the incident, rushed to the spot and enquired about the issue. She was later taken to the police station and enquired about the details.

Speaking to media, Nandavaram Sub Inspector J Nagaraj said both Rakesh and Anusha were Facebook friends. Anusha, a resident of Hyderabad, was working at a supermarket and the details of Rakesh were not known.

They got acquainted with each other and married. After spending some months with Anusha, Rakesh came to Nandavaram and did not return to Hyderabad, according to police.

The SI suggested Anusha to lodge a complaint in Hyderabad as the entire episode took place in Hyderabad. If she wants to file a case at Nandavaram, then we will initiate action accordingly, the SI added. But Anusha returned to Hyderabad saying that she will file a case there, stated J Nagaraj.