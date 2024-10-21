Live
Just In
Kurnool yoga athletes to contest in national level competitions
District sports officer Bhupathi Rao called upon Yoga athletes to exhibit their skills and win dozens of medals and trophies.
Kurnool: District sports officer Bhupathi Rao called upon Yoga athletes to exhibit their skills and win dozens of medals and trophies. On Sunday, he gave send off to the Yoga athletes, who are contesting in the 49th national Yoga sports championship being held in Himachal Pradesh from October 24 to 27.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhupathi Rao said the 49th national Yoga sports championship is being conducted in two categories, sub-junior and junior. Five athletes, Sri Krishna Priya from girls’ category and Likith, Saketh, Satwik Rupamohan Naidu and Muhammad Asaz from boys’ category, from Kurnool district will contest in this championship.
District Yoga association chairman Sreedhar Reddy, president Lakshmikanth Reddy, secretary Manchikanti Avinash Shetty, Handball Association secretary Rudra Reddy and others were present.