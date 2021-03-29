Kurnool: YSRCP won polls with muscle power, alleges Somisetty

Kurnool: TDP Kurnool Parliament segment president Somisetty Venkateswarlu said that the party has successfully completed 40 years of its journey.

He said former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao started the party on March 29, 1982 at Nizam College grounds in Hyderabad. Within a span of 9 months from its starting, the party has gained enormous support from all sections of people across Andhra Pradesh, said Somisetty.

Addressing party Formation Day celebrations at party office here on Monday, he said TDP was started with an aim to provide food, shelter and clothes to the poor and needy. The party has won 203 Assembly seats at the 1983 general elections and NTR has become the first Chief Minister within a span of 9 months. "Telugu Desam is the only regional party which has created a world record and has won a place in the world records of Guinness book," stated Somisetty.

He further said that after the TDP came to power, NTR laid the foundation stone to the Telugu Ganga project. Later the water was taken to Tamil Nadu to cater the drinking water needs of the people. After the death of NT Rama Rao, the former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken the reins into his hands and was relentlessly striving to strengthen the party.

"TDP is the only party that has stood by the people in times of calamity. It is very fortunate to be a part and parcel in TDP," Somisetty said.

Spitting fire on the ruling YSRCP, Somisetty said that liquor, gambling and sand mafia was ruling the roost. Stating people noticing every attitude of party and are waiting for an apt opportunity to teach a befitting lesson, he alleged that the YSRC with a deceptive manner has won large number of seats at the recent gram panchayat and municipal elections. They have won the seats with money power not by people's support, stated Somisetty.

Prior to addressing the occasion, the leaders have garlanded the statue of NT Rama Rao and hoisted the party flag and burnt firecrackers. Even the leaders took out a rally up to the collectorate and garlanded the statue of NTR and paid rich floral tributes.

Former MLA Kotla Sujathamma, Nandyal Parliamentary president K Parvathamma, K Nagendra Kumar, S Abbas, Ramanamma, Swamy Reddy, Sathram Rama Krishnudu and other party leaders and activists participated.