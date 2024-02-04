Live
Just In
Kuruba Sangam welcomes decision to provide Kalyana Mandapam for free
In the general meeting of the District Kuruba Sangam, the president Tupatti Iswaraiah and the State Publicity Secretary Chiruthala Vithal Goud...
In the general meeting of the District Kuruba Sangam, the president Tupatti Iswaraiah and the State Publicity Secretary Chiruthala Vithal Goud expressed their support for the decision that the Kalyana Mandapam should be provided free of cost for Kuruba community children's weddings. This was seen as a selfless act to help the community without any ulterior motives.
Several members and leaders of the Kuruba Sangam were present at the meeting, including General Secretary Avula Krishnaiah, Treasurer Chitra Sheenaiah, State Women President Shivbala, and State Youth Sangham President.
There were also several individuals from the Kuruba community who participated in the meeting, including Vasikeri Ramesh garu, Vashikeri Shiva garu, Rage Gopal garu, Tuppati Harish garu, Neellapala Nagaraju garu, and Neellapala Rajagopal garu.
The meeting also saw the appointment of various officials, including Lingappa, Aswartha Narayana, Madavayya, Chedalla Narayana Swamy, Idda Kunta Bramhaiya, Bala Potanna, Devendra, Atte Srinivasula, Gurumala Raju, and Pala Mallikarjuna as District Vice-Presidents.
Secretaries appointed in the meeting were Balla Veeranarappa, Guvvala Ramakrishna, Nilpala Nagaraju, Divity Somasekhar, Penakacherla Balla Bachalanna, BKS Cherukuri Adinarayana, Vashikeri Mallikarjuna, Rayadurgam Rudramuni, Tadipatri Roshan, Kodipalli Kesava, Beluguppa Nagaraju, Tanakallu Ramesh, Narpala Shankar, Belugappa Vithal, Itikalapalli Ramakrishna, Danujaya Bhudagavi, Pilasha Pratap, Ramanna Rayadurgam, Sridhar Rayadurgam, Raptadu Biranna, Gangadhar Tatichers, Sammepalli Obaya, Bundi Narayana Swamy, Tadipatri Srinivas, Rayadurgam Keshava, Cherukuri Sudhakar, Pujari Nagaraju, Dubbi Ravi, Rami Reddy, and Bandi Shekar (Siddu) as the Anantapuram Assembly Constituency Incharge.
Neelpala Raja Gopal was appointed as the District Kuruba Sangam Youth President and Bandi Yogi Saranara Gowda as Honorary President.