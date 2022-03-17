Kuwait triple murder case: Kadapa resident commits suicide in Kuwait jail

In a tragic incident, Kadapa resident Venkatesh who has been accused in the triple murder case in Kuwait committed suicide on Wednesday evening. Going into the details, Kadapa resident Venkatesh was arrested and sent to jail a few days ago by the police on charges of murdering three Kuwaiti family members in the Ardia area. However, at the request of Venkatesh's family members, Indian Embassy officials in Kuwait are in consultation with the police there while the victim's wife approached the Lakkireddypalle police alleging that her husband was falsely framed in the case.



The Embassy officials are contacting Kuwait officials at the request of officials and politicians. However, he committed suicide by hanging himself with a cloth from a two-row bed in Central Jail where he was being held in custody yesterday evening. Central Jail officials provided information to forensic experts for the prosecution and forensic evidence on suicide. Meanwhile, the case sheet states that Venkatesh is a suspect in this case. However, the family members who did not know about this are weeping with tears.

Venkatesh hails from Dinnepadu Kasba in Kadapa Lakkireddipalle mandal and works as a driver at Seth Ahmed (80) in Ardia town in Kuwait. According to police, Venkatesh had allegedly killed his wife Kalda (62) and daughter Asuma (18) along with a businessman.