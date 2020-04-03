KVP Ramachandra Rao advises govt to enact the law brought in YSR's regime over attacks on doctors

Congress senior leader and Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao on Friday condemned the attacks on medical personnel who have been working round the clock to treat coronavirus patients. He urged the governments of the two Telugu states to identify the perpetrators of the attacks and take legal action against them. Speaking to the media on Friday, he recalled that the undivided Andhra Pradesh government ha brought a law to curb the attacks on medical personnel and hospitals.

KVP Ramachandra Reddy urged the government to implement the law brought by then chief minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy to prevent attacks on the doctors and hospitals. "After AP, Haryana and other states have also brought the law, " KVP said. As per the act named as Medical Protection Act makes attacks on doctors and clinical property a non-bailable offence, punishable by imprisonment of up to three years and a penalty of Rs.50 000

In the event of the current disasters, KVP urged people to comply with the guidelines imposed by the central and state governments for the safety of people. He also asked the Congress activists to help those struggling in the wake of the lockdown.