Laddu row triggers heartburn to devotees

Tirupati : The controversy surrounding the adulteration of cow ghee with animal fats has triggered outrage, resonating beyond the state in the entire country and even abroad, as it touches the sentiments of millions of devotees of Lord Venkateswara. The issue came to light when Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed an NDDB CALF lab report confirming the adulteration, igniting strong reactions from the Hindu community.

While some believe the government should have taken corrective action privately instead of publicising the issue, others have expressed anger over the state of affairs within the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the past five years. The divide in public opinion reflects the deep emotional impact of the scandal on staunch devotees.

Political parties have seized on the issue, each taking a stand aligned with their interests. The NDA parties have sharply criticised the previous YSRCP government, accusing it of tarnishing the reputation of the revered religious institution. In contrast, YSRCP has denied the allegations and questioned the political motives behind the Chief Minister’s statements.

Meanwhile, Congress and Left parties have raised concerns about why the report was withheld for two months.

Amidst the controversy, former TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy has come under scrutiny due to his close ties with former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Dharma Reddy’s influence over TTD’s administration during the previous government’s tenure is now a focal point of a recent vigilance inquiry into TTD’s decision-making.

There is a growing perception that quality cow ghee cannot be priced at Rs 320 without being adulterated, given that the market price of pure ghee is closer to Rs 600 for all reliable brands. The previous TTD administration had controversially rejected Nandini ghee from Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), known for its quality, due to its higher price, opting instead for a lower-priced alternative. The NDA government has since moved to reinstate KMF as the supplier.

Calls for a full-fledged inquiry are mounting, with various parties demanding a transparent investigation. Some are advocating for a CBI probe, while others prefer an inquiry led by a sitting Supreme Court judge. As the Central government has now requested a report from the state, a decision on the nature of the inquiry is anticipated soon.

The upcoming meeting between the TTD executive officer and the Chief Minister, scheduled for Saturday evening, is expected to be crucial in shaping the next steps in this unfolding controversy. It was learnt that the CM has already directed the TTD to cleanse Sri Vari temple following all Aagama norms to instil confidence among the devotees in a big way.