Lagadapati Venu to contest for Graduate MLC constituency

Highlights
Lagadapati Venugopal informed that he will contest as an independent candidate from Guntur-Krishna districts Graduate MLC constituency in the coming MLC election.
Guntur: Lagadapati Venugopal informed that he will contest as an independent candidate from Guntur-Krishna districts Graduate MLC constituency in the coming MLC election.
Addressing the media at SHO in Guntur city on Monday, he said since the formation of the State Legislative Council, graduates’ problems were neglected.
Dole is not being paid to the unemployed. He said the government is neglecting the problems of the tenant farmers. He said he worked as a lecturer for 36 years and expressed confidence that graduates will support him.
