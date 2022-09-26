Lakshmi Parvathi condemns allegations on her, warns of cases against responsible

The late chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao's wife Lakshmi Parvati was enraged over the media reports against her in the wake of the name change of NTR Health University. She alleged that she was being personally attacked and gave a serious warning that cases will be filed against those who are spreading false stories against her.



Responding to the allegations on her marriage with NTR, Lakshmi Parvathi said that Chandrababu did not want NTR to get married to me and accused that the latter has conspired to create hurdles to the wedding. She said that she would file a case if anyone made inappropriate comments about her marriage in front of media. "I never thought of joining politics but came into NTR's life when the latter was ill and facing hardships personally and politically," Lakshmi Parvathi said.



The Telugu Academy chairperson claimed that NTR told her that he lost the 1989 elections because of fight between sons-in-laws. Lakshmi Parvati urged everyone not to believe Naidu's evil propaganda. Lakshmi Parvati said that naming the district after NTR is a better thing than naming a university after him and opined that NTR's murderers have no right to mention his name.