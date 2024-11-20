Live
- Controversy Surrounds Hyderabad Metro Rail: N.V.S. Reddy’s Comments on Losses Spark Government Concerns
- Android 16 Preview Released: Who Can Access It and What's New
- Rights activist demands Manipur CM’s resignation
- Controversy erupts over cancellation of ineligible BPL cards
- TTD to release February quota Arjitha seva tickets tomorrow
- BJP workers protest alleged misuse of SC funds, clash with PWD officials
- Votes will follow if politicians give up their theatrics
- Vikram Gowda tracked through local informants
- Maharashtra & Jharkhand Polls 2024: Key Battles and Leadership Uncertainty
- Maha polls: 6.61 pc voter turnout recorded till 9 am
Just In
Land allotment to Sarada Peetham flayed
Guntur: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu and revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad lambasted former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for...
Guntur: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu and revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad lambasted former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allotting the valuable land to Sri Sarada Peetham at throw away price as ‘Guru Dakshina’.
Speaking in Legislative Council during the question hour on Tuesday, they said that Jagan Mohan Reddy violated all the norms and allotted lands for the benefit of Sarada Peetham. When the Sarada Peetham land allotment issue came up for discussion, heated exchanges took place in the Council.
Leader of Opposition Botsa Satyanarayana while objecting to use of word ‘Guru Dakshina’, said if there is any violation of rules, the government may take action and they have no objection.
Revenue minister Satya Prasad said that the market value of the land allotted to Peetham for Veda Pathashala is Rs 300 crore. Then YSRCP government did not take the Vizag collector’s recommendation into consideration and allotted the land.
He criticised the YSRCP government for violating all the rules in the process and allotted lands as ‘Guru Dakshina’ to the seer.
Atchannaidu said in the allotment of land to ISHA Foundation, norms were violated by the foundation. The government found that there is no activity on the land and that is why they have taken back from ISHA Foundation.