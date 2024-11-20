Land allotment to Sarada Peetham flayed

Guntur: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu and revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad lambasted former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allotting the valuable land to Sri Sarada Peetham at throw away price as ‘Guru Dakshina’.

Speaking in Legislative Council during the question hour on Tuesday, they said that Jagan Mohan Reddy violated all the norms and allotted lands for the benefit of Sarada Peetham. When the Sarada Peetham land allotment issue came up for discussion, heated exchanges took place in the Council.

Leader of Opposition Botsa Satyanarayana while objecting to use of word ‘Guru Dakshina’, said if there is any violation of rules, the government may take action and they have no objection.

Revenue minister Satya Prasad said that the market value of the land allotted to Peetham for Veda Pathashala is Rs 300 crore. Then YSRCP government did not take the Vizag collector’s recommendation into consideration and allotted the land.

He criticised the YSRCP government for violating all the rules in the process and allotted lands as ‘Guru Dakshina’ to the seer.

Atchannaidu said in the allotment of land to ISHA Foundation, norms were violated by the foundation. The government found that there is no activity on the land and that is why they have taken back from ISHA Foundation.