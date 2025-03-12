Land allotted to Hayagreeva taken back for norms’ violation

Visakhapatnam: A number of YSRCP leaders were indulged in violation of norms in Visakhapatnam during the previous government. Among several violations that took place in the YSRCP’s tenure, the Hayagreeva Farms and Developers project forms a part of it.

Following a number of appeals and complaints, the state government took a stand on striking off the land allotted for the project.

On Monday, a memo was issued cancelling the allotment of land to an extent of 12.51 acres to the company.

The sudden move of the NDA government gave a big shock to the YSRCP as the decision also indicates that there is zero tolerance for those involved in violation of norms and indulging in illegal activities.

Following the government’s order, the JSP corporator Murthy Yadav submitted a memorandum to District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad on Tuesday to take over the land related to the Hayagreeva project.

In the meantime, the revenue officials installed warning boards stating that the land belongs to the government at the project site.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took action against former YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana by seizing his properties to the tune of Rs 44.74 crore. The seized assets included both movable and immovable properties belonging to Hayagreeva Farms and Developers, MVV Builders and Hayagreeva Infratech Projects Limited.

Based on investigation carried out, former MP MVV Satyanarayana, his close associate and auditor G Venkateswara Rao (GV) and another managing partner were said to be involved in the alleged irregularities.

In 2024, an FIR was registered with Arilova police station against former MP MVV Satyanarayana and auditor GV. The case was registered based on the complaints filed against violations of the Hayagreeva project.

Highlighting the irregularities with evidences, Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav brought the issue to the notice of the state government. Responding to it, the government considered serious action on the project violations.

In 2008, an extent of 12.5 acres of land was allotted to Hayagreeva Farms Villa developers by the then government of Andhra Pradesh in Yendada village of Visakhapatnam district.

According to norms, 10 per cent of the land has to be utilised for orphanages and an old age home should be built within three years. However, deviating from the norms, 32,000 yards of land was registered for 26 private individuals.

Following which, the registration department has identified the violation and cancelled them.