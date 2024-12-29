Land encroachment rampant during YSRCP tenure: Somireddy

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has alleged that encroachment of public and private lands across the entire State was rampant during the five-year tenure of YSRCP government.

Addressing the people at a revenue meet in Tallapudi village of Muthukuru mandal on Saturday, the MLA has alleged that YSRCP leaders illegally occupied assigned lands using their power, after the administration turned behest at them. Compared with other areas, land grabbing is more in Sarvepalli constituency, he pointed out.

Alleging that the son-in-law of former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy had illegally occupied 57 acres of government land, worth about Rs 1.5 crore, near Krishnapatnam Port, Somireddy pointed out that such lands would be resumed under Land Grabbing Act and cases will be booked against the encroachers.

The MLA said that several cases of illegal land occupation are coming into light and urged people to utilise the opportunity of revenue meets, which would return their properties as per LGA.