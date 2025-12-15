Land prices will zoom: Pemmasani

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that necessary infrastructure in 29 villages in the state capital Amaravati will be developed soon. He inaugurated BC, SC, and OC Community Halls constructed at a cost of Rs 2.3 crore at Motadaka village of Guntur district on Sunday. Speaking on this occasion, he recalled that before the launch of Hitech City in Hyderabad, land was valued at Rs 2 lakh per acre, and today, even areas 50 kms away from Hitech City command prices of Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore per acre. He said people should realise that the Amaravati region will soon witness such a transformation and added that in the 29 villages that gave land for pooling, infrastructure such as roads, community halls, cremation grounds and underground drainage will be developed on par with urban areas. He said, soon, a pickle cluster worth Rs 5 crore will be established in Motadaka.

He assured that the difficulties faced by some Amaravati farmers may be due to certain mistakes and assured that the government will deliver development that fully matches the affection shown by the people.

MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, state Khadi Board director Yadlapalli Sambasiva Rao, Tadikonda mandal TDP president Talasilla Prasanna were present.