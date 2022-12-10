Land re-survey boon to farmers: Dy CM Rajanna Dora

Parvathipuram: Deputy Chief Minister Rajanna Dora said that re-survey of lands is a boon to farmers and to retain their right on their lands and assets. He participated in a district level land pattas distribution programme held at Parvathipuram on Friday.

He said the Chief Minister is committed to spend for resurvey to bring out error free land records. Any errors printed on pattadar passbooks could be changed, he explained. Purified land records could be brought out and which could not be changed, he informed. Nishant Kumar, District Collector said that the motive is to have litigation free land records.

Revenue and survey officials and staff worked day and night. Dora said that about 20,400 pattas were ordered for printing so far. There were about 7.76 lakhs survey numbers in the district, he said.