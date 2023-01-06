Land-related issues pending for over 7 decades resolved: Dharmana

Vijayawada: Eulogizing the land resurvey decision take by the State government, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said that 'Jagananna Saswatha Bhoohakku-Bhooraksha (Resurvey) scheme was one of the boldest decisions of the YSRCP government which helps the landowners to get their land related issues resolved.

The Minister further claimed that the government could resolve the problems of dotted lands, 22a lands, Sadabainama, RoR, RoFR, Nala and housing patta lands with the help of resurvey. He participated in the regional revenue conference of the coastal districts here on Friday. Addressing the gathering, the Minister claimed that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was providing transparent administration in the State and added that the reforms in the revenue department were giving the best results.

He stated that they resolved almost all the land-related issues which have been persisting over the last seven decades in the State by implementing the resurvey process.

"The development of the State or any area will depend on proper use of the lands. The Revenue Department is the mother to all government departments which acquire revenue as well as land banks. The government is fulfilling the own house dream of 32 lakh beneficiaries, and has spent Rs 12,000 crore for acquiring the land for housing layouts," he said. Referring to the assigned land, Minister Dharmana clarified that they formed a committee to study the actions taken related to the assigned land in other States. After getting a report, the government would take a decision over assigned lands, the Minister stated. Dharmana further informed that every village/ward sachivalayam would change into a registration office to give more transparent services to the public.

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) G Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajath Bhargava, CCLA Additional Secretary Imtiaz, Stamps & Registrations IG Rama Krishna, NTR District Collector S DilliRao, Krishna Collector P Ranjith Basha and other District Collectors and revenue department officials participated.