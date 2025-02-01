Land titles distributed to 374 tribal families

Ongole: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar distributed land titles to 374 tribal families at Medarametla village on Friday, addressing a two-decade-long property rights issue.

The minister inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects, including CC roads worth Rs 40 lakh and laying the foundations for additional road infrastructure. He also initiated the construction of a Community Hall using CSR funds in the ST Colony.

Ravikumar said development stagnated during the previous five-year YSRCP administration. He said the NDA government enhanced welfare pensions, introduced Rs 15,000 monthly pensions for fully disabled individuals, and established Anna Canteen in Addanki town.

He said they also installed 180 new electricity poles in ST Colony, planned to install 30 CCTV cameras in Medarametla village, and repaired Gundlakamma project gates.

The minister pledged phased development and urged citizens to recognise the progress made in the past seven months. He recalled how some fishing families were forced to migrate due to project damage, emphasising the government’s commitment to comprehensive rural development. He announced plans to release approximately 6 lakh fish larvae in Gundlakamma.

Revenue, electricity, and other departmental officials and local leaders participated in the event.