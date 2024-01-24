Lanka Dinakar flays YS Sharmila, express doubts on her entry into Congress

Lanka Dinakar, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh (AP), has criticized the confusion and actions of leaders in AP politics. He stated that Jaganmohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of AP, was present in Parliament during the partition, and suggested that YS Sharmila, a Congress leader, should have questioned the credibility on that day itself. He also mentioned that the Congress party's first signature is on the special status for AP, which they cannot achieve. Sharmila raised doubts about the Congress regarding the death of YS Rajashekar Reddy, and asked who they are trying to benefit by talking about the legacy, possibly referring to his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Dinakar stated that YSRCP is B team of Congress Party. He criticized Sharmila for speaking about riots in Manipur but not addressing attacks on Dalits and women in AP for four years. He also criticized Anna's younger sisters for cheating. Dinakar mentioned that it was the BJP who previously demanded special status, and that the Raghuram Rajan Committee had only discussed how budget infrastructure should be. He claimed that the Congress government had ordered the committee to report on the backward states.

Dinakar stated that the Congress had only announced Special Central Assistance and that Modi had previously stated that the division was not done properly. He mentioned that the center had provided assistance to the previous government to implement Special Central Assistance. He accused Jagan of provoking people with sentiment to come to power and claimed that special status is being used for political gain. He clarified that neither Chandrababu Naidu nor Jagan can give special status even if they become Prime Minister. He questioned why the state government has not completed the Visakha-Bangalore Industrial Corridor.

Dinakar mentioned that the center will provide assistance to states regardless of their special status. He stated that the state's environment is not conducive for industries and that the BJP will prepare a blueprint for the development of AP, focusing on Prakasam and Rayalaseema districts. He expressed anger that employees in AP are not receiving salaries and accused the government of suppressing the Anganwadi movement. Finally, he mentioned that they will bring "Ram Rajyam" (referring to the rule of Lord Ram) in AP, similar to how the Ram Temple was built in Ayodhya.