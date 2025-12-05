  1. Home
Larger Boeing flights to operate between Vij-Hyd

  • Created On:  5 Dec 2025 10:03 AM IST
Larger Boeing flights to operate between Vij-Hyd
Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and Amalapuram MP G M Harish meeting IndiGo director A K Singh in the presence of civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi on Thursday

  • MP Sivanath's push secures Boeing wide-body aircraft on the busy route, replacing smaller ATRs in 10 days
  • IndiGo assures lower fares, more seats and smoother travel

Vijayawada: Wide-body aircraft services will soon operate between Vijayawada and Hyderabad following efforts by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni).

At a review meeting in New Delhi with civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, MPs Kesineni Sivanath and G M Harish urged IndiGo to replace ATR aircraft on the busy route. IndiGo director A K Singh agreed to introduce Boeing services within 10 days, assuring lower fares, more seats, and smoother luggage handling.

Sivanath also sought new services from Vijayawada to Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi and Goa. Singh confirmed route mapping is underway, while minister Ram Mohan Naidu asked IndiGo to prioritise spiritual destinations like Varanasi and Kochi.

Highlighting Vijayawada Airport’s role in serving passengers from Eluru, Guntur, Narasaraopet and Machilipatnam, the minister stressed the need for better connectivity.

MP Sivanath thanked the minister for resolving the issue swiftly and expressed confidence that wide-body flights will ease travel for passengers.

Vijayawada AirportWide-Body AircraftIndiGo ServicesKesineni SivanathAviation Connectivity
