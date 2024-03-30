Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu visits Karuchola village in Edlapadu mandal

TDP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu recently visited Karuchola village in Edlapadu mandal and called upon the people to support the development initiatives in the area. During his visit, Devarayalu highlighted the need for various improvements in the village and promised to provide assistance for their implementation.





One of the main issues addressed by Devarayalu was the restoration of a pond in the village, which he described as being in a state of disrepair. He also mentioned the installation of Kulai for every household in the village to ensure access to water, and the construction of side drains and a community hall as per the needs of the residents. Additionally, Devarayalu announced plans to effectively implement a scheme for constructing houses for the poor in the area.





In his address to the community, Devarayalu urged the residents to work together to carry out beneficial projects on behalf of the government, without any misunderstandings. He also emphasized the importance of voting for leaders who prioritize development and warned against succumbing to any form of temptation.



Overall, Devarayalu's visit to Karuchola village was marked by a commitment to addressing the village's needs and ensuring progress for its residents.

