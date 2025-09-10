Live
- Slowdown in corporate hiring likely in next quarter
- UPI transactions hit record high, cross 20 bn mark in Aug
- Nemetschek inaugurates GCC in Hyderabad
- Surappakasm TUDA plots auction draws good public response
- TEC engages stakeholders at JNTUH to shape inclusive education policy
- TPMA ups demand for slashing of GST rate on paper products to 5pc
- KTR dubs Formula-E case as ‘bogus’, says ready to undergo lie detector test
- Syamala Rao bids adieu as TTD EO
- Azhar calls for encouraging Kashmiri youth
- Sky cable car between 7 Tombs, Golkonda Fort to wow tourists
Law to counter fake news on anvil: HM
- Personally reviews the arrangements for today’s mega public meet
- Says 5,000 police and drone surveillance are being deployed for the programme
- Stresses that the coalition govt is focusing on public welfare, controlled narcotic supply, and plans a new law to curb fake news
Anantapur: Ahead of the grand ‘Super Six Super Hit’ public meeting scheduled to take place here on Wednesday, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha personally reviewed the elaborate security arrangements on Tuesday. The event, being conducted by the coalition government, is expected to draw massive public participation.
Minister Anitha visited the command control room set up near the meeting venue and monitored the security arrangements, which arebeing overseen with the help of drone surveillance for the first time. Addressing the media, she emphasised that the coalition government is focused on public welfare and development.
A total of 5,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure robust security for the event.
She warned that misleading propaganda will not be tolerated and asserted that the real picture of the state’s development will emerge once Jagan Reddy steps out of his ”palace.”
She said that within the last 15 months, the government has effectively controlled the supply of narcotic substances across the state. Anitha also announced that a new law to regulate social media is in the pipeline, aimed at curbing fake news and misinformation.
Later, the minister reviewed VIP security measures and parking facilities, and instructed officials to ensure that traffic flow remains unaffected during the event. She issued strict directives to prevent any inconvenience to the public due to the gathering.