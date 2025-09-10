Law to counter fake news on anvil: HM

Anantapur: Ahead of the grand ‘Super Six Super Hit’ public meeting scheduled to take place here on Wednesday, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha personally reviewed the elaborate security arrangements on Tuesday. The event, being conducted by the coalition government, is expected to draw massive public participation.

Minister Anitha visited the command control room set up near the meeting venue and monitored the security arrangements, which arebeing overseen with the help of drone surveillance for the first time. Addressing the media, she emphasised that the coalition government is focused on public welfare and development.

A total of 5,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure robust security for the event.

She warned that misleading propaganda will not be tolerated and asserted that the real picture of the state’s development will emerge once Jagan Reddy steps out of his ”palace.”

She said that within the last 15 months, the government has effectively controlled the supply of narcotic substances across the state. Anitha also announced that a new law to regulate social media is in the pipeline, aimed at curbing fake news and misinformation.

Later, the minister reviewed VIP security measures and parking facilities, and instructed officials to ensure that traffic flow remains unaffected during the event. She issued strict directives to prevent any inconvenience to the public due to the gathering.