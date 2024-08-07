Layout permissions to be liberalised: Minister

Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana along with the AP CRDA commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and Amaravati Development Corporation chairman D Lakshmi Parthasarathi conducted a meeting with the representatives of Builders Association of India, CREDAI, and NAREDCO at the AP CRDA office in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, Minister said the government will liberalise building construction and layout permissions and keep the details of the unauthorised layouts within the reach of the people. He warned that he will take stern action against the unauthorised layouts and unauthorised constructions. Builders suffered losses due to policies of the previous YSRCP government and assured that the NDA government will take steps to boost the construction activity.

He said they will conduct a special drive to solve pending applications in the town planning in the municipalities every Monday. The government will integrate the town planning department with the revenue department and conduct a campaign on unauthorised layouts and set up a website for this purpose. Jungle clearing works at State Capital Amaravati will start from Wednesday and added that the jungle will be cleared in 58,000 acres. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed him to make alternative arrangements to the beneficiaries who were allotted houses in the R-5 Zone.