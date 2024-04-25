Live
Leaders and Residents Welcome TDP Candidates Pulivarthi Nani and Daggumalla Prasada Rao in Tirupati
The streets of Tirupati were bustling with activity as Chandragiri Constituency TDP MLA Candidate Pulivarthi Nani and MP candidate of Chittoor alliance, Daggumalla Prasada Rao, participated in a nomination program in the city.
Despite the irony of the situation, leaders, activists, and residents of Chandragiri constituency came out in large numbers to extend a warm welcome to the MP and MLA candidates. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and anticipation as the candidates interacted with the crowd and shared their visions for the future.
The event drew a significant crowd, with the streets of Tirupati becoming densely populated as supporters gathered to show their support for the TDP candidates. The enthusiasm and energy of the people present reflected the strong sense of community and unity in Chandragiri constituency.
Overall, the nomination program was a success, with the candidates receiving a warm reception from the leaders and residents of Tirupati. The event served as a reminder of the importance of community engagement and the power of democracy in bringing people together for a common cause.