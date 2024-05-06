Leaders and Workers of Telugu Desam Party Joining YSR Congress Party in Kadiri Constituency"*

In a significant shift of loyalties, leaders and workers of the Telugu Desam Party in Kadiri constituency are leaving the party to join the YSR Congress Party, under the leadership of MLA candidate Soumyudu. The decision to switch parties was made in order to fulfill the aspirations of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and to support the good-hearted leadership of BS Maqbool.

On Monday, a group of leaders including Ramanappa, Srinivasulu, Rangappa, Janardhan, Chalapathy, Nagaraju, and others officially joined the YSRCP in the presence of party leader P Sharif Khan in T. Sadum Panchayat Bisinivaripalli village under Tanakallu mandal. MLA candidate BS Maqbool welcomed them into the party by presenting them with scarves, expressing his gratitude for their support and dedication.



The new members expressed their admiration for the developmental efforts of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and pledged to work tirelessly for the victory of BS Maqbool in Kadiri constituency. They also mentioned that they were joined by numerous friends and relatives who are equally committed to strengthening the YSR Congress party.

The event was attended by Mandal convener Madhusudan Reddy, MPP Srinivasa Naidu, and other prominent leaders in the area. The defection of these leaders and workers from Telugu Desam Party to YSR Congress Party marks a significant shift in political alliances in Kadiri constituency.