Leaders greet people on New Year
- Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh celebrates the first day of the New Year at his camp office in Ongole and extends wishes o people on the occasion
- Supporters and party cadre greet MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy at a grand celebration held at his camp office
Ongole: The present and past people’s representatives and leaders from various political parties wished the people a happy and successful new year on Monday.
They organised celebrations at their offices in the town and interacted with the people, supporters, and members of their parties.
Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy grandly organised the New Year celebrations at his camp office. Thousands of his supporters visited him and extended New Year’s wishes to him.
Former minister Sidda Raghavarao and his son Sudheer organised New Year celebrations at their residence in Ongole and extended their New Year wishes to the people.
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh celebrated the first day of the New Year at his camp office in Ongole amidst the YSRCP leaders and cadre from the district, particularly from the Kondapi Assembly constituency. The officials also met him and shared greetings.
TDP State vice-president and former MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao met the party workers, supporters and the people at his office in Guntur Road. He cut the cake and shared it with his followers.
The in-charges and aspirants of the Assembly tickets for various constituencies in the district organised New Year celebrations at their respective places and wished the local people a happy and prosperous New Year ahead.