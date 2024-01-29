Learning from society is necessary for an artiste: Anusha

Vijayawada: A young theatre artiste Anusha Nuthula sparked on the stage in the play “The Imposters” and received the best actress award in the Nandi Natakotsavam organised by Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation recently at Guntur.

Anusha was born in 1993 in Hyderabad to Dr N Satyanarayana, MD and Amaravathi. She did PG Diploma in Theatre Arts from University of Hyderabad, Bachelors of Multimedia from International Academy of Computer Graphics, Hyderabad.

Anusha performed with multiple groups and acted in plays like ‘Lakshman Rekha”, “Ramji Soandevi”, “New Bombay Tailors”, “Cherry Orchard”, “Ghashiram Kotwal”, “The Impostors”, “Philadelphia” and “Pandora’s Box”. She acted in Telugu, English Hindi and Marathi plays during this short period. She won many awards from national level competitions and also state level competitions being organised by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments and also private societies.

She also did feature films and web series like “Family drama,” “Sky Lab,” “Pekamedalu,” “Detective Karthik,” “Space moms,” “Kothaporadu.”

Speaking to ‘The Hans India,’ Anusha said that “I am an active theatre artiste who has been associated with various groups in the field of theatre arts. Being an adaptable professional with an unwavering commitment helped me nurture skills that gave me opportunities to be part of many successful plays and feature films in the Telugu movie industry,” she said.

She said that sharing ideas and learning from society is important for the growth for a committed artiste to excel in this field. She also stressed the need of understanding the spirit of the character which was given by the director and also the coordination with other artistes for the success of the project. Anusha said that she learned much from all the directors from whom she worked. But she was inspired by the direction of Basha and Basheer.

She also said that the parents must encourage their children to take acting as their profession. She also added that the working conditions are better when compared with earlier days and she is hoping many young female artistes will enter into this field.