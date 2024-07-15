Live
Legal action will be taken against those damaging reputation, MP
Visakhapatnam: "Those who indulged in damaging my image, self-respect and reputation will not be spared", YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy came down heavily on a section of people and media for spreading false campaign against him.
Pointing out at the recent allegation against him that he is reportedly close to Endowments Department official, who is also an ST woman, Vijayasai Reddy made it clear that he treats the official as his daughter. "I will also find out those involved in the conspiracy. Complaint will be lodged with Human Rights Commission, Tribals Commission, ST Commission, press council and parliament," he stated.
Criticising that those who are not well educated are running media houses, the MP said he would soon start a channel. Further, he stated that those who are reporting about him should not do so without seeking his version.
After the alliance government came to power, the MP said, anarchic rule has been intensified in Andhra Pradesh. "If mid-term election is on cards or in the next term, YSRCP is sure to come back to power and take action against those violating the norms," he said.