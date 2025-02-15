Legal awareness camp held at Kurnool market yard

Kurnool: As per the directives of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary & Senior Civil Judge B Leela Venkata Seshadri, the DLSA in collaboration with Lions Club of Kurnool Melvin Jones and Labour Department, organised a free legal awareness camp, free medical camp, and E-Shram card distribution at Kurnool market yard on Friday.

Permanent Lok Adalat Chairman & retired district Judge Sri Venkata Harinath highlighted the importance of resolving disputes through Permanent Lok Adalat, while Deputy Labour Commissioner Venkateswarlu elaborated on the benefits of E-Shram card for workers.

Lions Club of Kurnool Melvin Jones representative Dr Rayapati Srinivas said that medical camp was organised to provide health checkup for workers. Market Yard Secretary Vijayalakshmi emphasised the need for everyone to be cautious about health-related issues.

Cardiologist Dr K Aruna explained that early detection of heart problems could help save lives with timely medical intervention. Orthopedic specialist Dr Ravindra Kumar educated workers on preventive measures for joint pain.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Sambasiva Rao, advocates Nirmala and Madhusudhan, social activist Moti Basha and others participated. The medical camp provided health checkup to over 150 workers, while more than 100 workers received E-Shram cards.