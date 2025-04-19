Legal awareness seminar on transgender rights held

Rajamahendravaram: A legal awareness seminar focusing on the rights and challenges of the transgender community was held at the East Godavari District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) office here on Friday. The seminar was jointly presided over by A Gayatri Devi, Chairperson of the Permanent Lok Adalat, and N Srilakshmi, Senior Civil Judge and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, DLSA Secretary Srilakshmi elaborated on the constitutional rights and Supreme Court directives that safeguard the interests of transgender individuals.

She stressed that no one should discriminate against the transgender community, affirming that they are entitled to the same rights as men and women.

She urged transgender persons to make use of their rights to progress in life and become self-reliant.

She also explained the various subsidy schemes available for their self-employment and assured them of the continuous support of the District Legal Services Authority in accessing these opportunities.

Rajamahendravaram Central Zone DSP K Ramesh Babu, officials from the Welfare of Transgenders Department, Women, and Child Welfare Department, MEPMA representatives, members of the Legal Aid Defence Counsel, SAATHI Organisation members, and para-legal volunteers were present.