Legal awareness will help people to get access to justice

Ongole: Principal of Indira Priyadarsini Law College in Ongole Dr K Nataraj Kumar speaking at the legal knowledge camp in Ulavapadu on SaturdaySpeaking at the legal knowledge camp organised by the Indira Priyadarsini Law College at Sri Venugopala Swamy temple in Ulavapadu on Saturday, Dr Nataraj Kumar observed that the laws are made to support everyone, but the people are confused about using them while they are in trouble. He said that legal knowledge camps are being organised by their Law College to help people know about the Laws and Acts.

Retired Additional SP and law teacher at IPLC, Sunkara Saibabu, presided over the programme. He said that the law awareness programmes educate the people on how to get access to justice, the provisions in law, whom to approach for justice and other important features of the laws and Acts. He created awareness on various issues providing examples. The Law College students explained the Marriage Acts, POCSO Act, Consumer Protection Act, Organ Transplant Act, alimony and others with examples of the cases to the people. The chief guests, mandal education officers P Ramanaiah and Prasada Rao appreciated the Principal of the IPLC for conducting the legal camp in the mandal. They appreciated the college staff and students for creating awareness on Acts like POCSO, and the Domestic Violence Acts.

The mandal deputy tahsildar V Veeraiah said that superstitious beliefs also play a major role in restricting the victims from seeking justice. He said many lawyers have made efforts to spread awareness among people on various issues.