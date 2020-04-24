Legal rights activists lodge complaint against YSRCP MLA for spread of COVID19 in Kurnool

Amaravati: A Mumbai based Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) organization has filed a complaint with the Union Government to probe into the suspected massive political interference in the abnormal spread of COVID-19 in Kurnool town, on Friday. The LRO requested the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to constitute a high power team for investigation.

The legal fighting organization has tweeted that, "Sudden and suspicious rise of COVID19 positive cases in Kurnool is a result of appeasement politics! We wrote MHA and MoHFW to constitute a high power team for urgent investigation to find root-cause & to take steps to bring situation under control".

In it's complaint, it explained that, "Massive political interference has led to huge increase in COVID19 positive cases in the district. The first coronavirus positive case was handled as a normal chest and lung infection case and the affected person placed in general chest disease ward. Once it was confirmed that the patient was Corona positive, there was all round panic amongst healthcare staff and fellow patients".

Further, the LRO alleged that, "Enormous political pressure exerted by local MLA Mr. Hafeez Khan Mohammed of YSRCP, who also belongs to the same religion as those who attended Tabligh Jamaat, New Delhi".

Hafeez Khan prevented officials from shifting identified Tablighi Jamaat Markaz returnees to quarantine centres, it alleged. The MLA also went to the quarantine centre and spent time with the inmates. He also prevented testing of several people who have attended the Delhi Markaz Event, according to the complaint. In addition to that, KM Hospital in Kurnool, which is a private hospital has secretly treated the Tablighi Jamaat attendees at the instance of the MLA.

The number of people who have attended the private hospital during the relevant dates is estimated at around 4,000 including from the adjacent districts of Gadwal in Telangana state, the LRO maintained.

Sudden & Suspicious Rise of #COVID19 +Ve Cases in #Kurnool AP - Result of Appeasement Politics! Wrote @HMOIndia & @MoHFW_INDIA to constitute a High Power Team for Urgent Investigation to find root-cause & to take steps to bring situation under control @PoliceKurnool @kurnoolgoap pic.twitter.com/EPxLO15SzL — Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (@LegalLro) April 24, 2020



