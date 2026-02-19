Legislative sports meet for lawmakers from February 26

Vijayawada: The state will host a three-day sports meet exclusively for MLAs and MLCs from February 24 to 26, to promote camaraderie and well-being among lawmakers.

Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu chaired a high-level review meeting on the Assembly premises to oversee preparations. Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju and sports minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy attended the review.

According to officials, the Speaker wanted the sports meet serves as a source of mental relaxation and recreation for public representatives who operate under sustained political and administrative pressures. He directed that arrangements be executed to the highest standards.

Discussions focused on the selection of sporting disciplines, design of trophies for winners and provision of customized sports jerseys for participants. A broad slate of competitions has been finalised, including athletics (running), volleyball, kabaddi, table tennis, chess, cricket, tennis, throwball, shuttle badminton, shot put, carroms, musical chairs and pickleball. Organisers are also planning cultural programmes alongside the sporting events to create a festival atmosphere within the legislative community.

Government whip Anjaneyulu, MLAs Ganababu, Kalva Srinivas, Adireddy Srinivas and Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, along with Saap chairman A Ravi Naidu participated in the meeting and offered suggestions to ensure smooth execution.