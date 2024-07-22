Live
Lella Appireddy Appointed Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Lella Appireddy has been officially appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council. The announcement was made through a notification issued on Monday by Andhra Pradesh Assembly Secretary General Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar.
In a related development, YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to the Assembly Speaker requesting formal recognition of the party as the main opposition in the Legislative Assembly. However, as of now, Speaker Ayyannapatrudu has yet to release a decision regarding this matter.
