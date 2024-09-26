Leopard enters populated region

Rajamahendravaram : The leopard that was spotted in the Divan Cheruvu reserve forest 20 days ago has now left the protected area and entered populated regions. On Tuesday night, the leopard was seen roaming in the Kadiyapulanka area, raising concerns among residents as it ventured into populated areas. The leopard was initially seen in the Divan Cheruvu reserve forest, and its presence was unknown to forest officials for three days. Locals reported sightings of the leopard in the nurseries in Kadiyapulanka on Tuesday. One nursery farmer, Madhu, alerted the forest authorities after seeing the leopard in the Dosalamma Colony.

During their inspection on Tuesday night, forest officials discovered paw prints in the area and have alerted police and revenue officials, advising the community to stay vigilant. The local Sarpanch Ramji, and the president of the nursery association Mallu Poli Raju, , urged residents of nearby villages to be cautious and avoid going out at night.

Nursery workers were given a day off on Wednesday due to the leopard’s presence. It is believed that the leopard spent much of the day in the trees of the nurseries and is currently moving towards the Godavari River through the Alamuru and Madiki villages. However, the exact location of the leopard remains uncertain. Forest officials suspect the leopard may be hiding near Pottik Lanka, close to the East Godavari district border.

Teams are searching for it, while state officials have been briefed on the situation. The tourism and culture minister Kandula Durgesh has advised forest officials to take necessary action to capture the leopard if needed, assuring the public that there is no need for panic.



District forest officer MV Prasada Rao stated that they have arranged for regular patrols in the suspected areas and will be setting up trap cameras and cages.

