Leopard enters residential area in Tirupati, one injures in the attack

A leopard triggers panic among the denizens in in Tirupati on Thursday morning attack a dig and a person. The leopard that came into the street in the midnight has attacked a dog first grabbed the dog by the mouth and tried to jump over the wall and fell down. The dog escaped while leopard jumped back against the wall.

At the same time, Nagraj who saw the leopard in person and went inside the house out of fear and closed the door. Later in the morning the leopard chased the bike at the zoo and attacked a man who escaped with minor injuries in the Cheetah's attack. Forest officials rushed to the scene with information provided by locals.

A few days ago, a leopard was also seen roaming on Tirumala Ghat Road which attacked passers-by on the road. Moreover, Leopard have also recently witnessed in Tirumala. The locals informed the forest department officials and increased surveillance. The locals are in a state of panic as they are now seen in Tirupati again.