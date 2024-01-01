Leopard spotted near Srisailam ORR

Srisailam (Nandyal): A leopard spotted on the outer ring road in the early hours of Sunday had scared the residents of Srisailam town. It was seen sitting on a wall near Ratnananda Swamy Homa Gundam. After a while, it returned into the thick forest.

The residents and devotees after spotting the wild cat were gripped in fear. Some tried to capture the wild animal in their mobiles, but could not get a clear picture due to thick fog.

It was learnt that the big cat was also spotted on Saturday night near Saranga Dhara Matam located on the outskirts of Srisailam temple. Two days ago, on Friday the leopard has ventured into residential area.

A source has stated that the leopard entered into SC colony, which is adjacent to the outer ring road. The source also stated that for the last three years, the number of leopards drastically increased and they are frequently venturing into the residential areas in search of food.

It should be noted that a leopard was spotted three months ago on the same outer ring road at Rudra park. Then residents brought the issue to the notice of the forest department officials. The officials set up trap cameras to capture the movements of the wild beasts.